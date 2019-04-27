'I moved to the other side of the world for a man and he left me stranded in a hotel room.'

As I sat in the musky smelling motel, I picked up my phone.
I pressed call and waited for an answer.
Nothing.
The moment I knew my relationship was over. Post continues after video.
A few minutes later, I tried calling again.
Still nothing.
I didn’t know it at the time, but a f*ckboy who had told me he loved me was currently ghosting me.
For the purposes of this story, we’re going to call him Spencer (not his real name).
Spencer and I had attended a wedding in America together just two days earlier.
My best friend from back home in Australia had just married one of his friends, who he’d been in the Marine Corps with.
We’d all met four years earlier when I travelled to America for a dancing performance.
I had a boyfriend at the time, but Spencer and I exchanged numbers and kept in touch as friends when I returned home.
When my boyfriend and I broke up, Spencer was there for me.
What does Lauren's best friend's husband have to say about what happened here? Does he not have contact any more with this Spencer? It sounds like Spencer realised how serious Lauren was, got scared, and ran away from it. Or perhaps was in relationship with another woman and never expected Lauren to intrude into his every day life. Either way, unacceptable and immature. I think it's beautiful that Lauren believes in love so much that she'd be willing to sacrifice so much, but I'm glad she's realised that she needs and deserves someone who would do the same for her, because anything else is a recipe for not only heartbreak but disaster as well.
How many red flags did the author need? Geez. Talk about a willing mark...
These were not just your vanilla everyday red flags. This was top shelf stuff.
I heard sirens, there were flashing lights, cars stalled for no reason at intersections, swarms of bats and ravens flew above, emergency services with face masks and respirators patrolled the streets. I think I saw the bat signal on the thundrous clouds looming over the city but I may have been imagining it.
But I'm an optimist and shrugged it off - it's probably nothing to worry about.
Did you notice blood-red running rivers and a few horsemen of the Apocalypse too? I did.