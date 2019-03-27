The grayscale hack that will have your kids handing your phone back.

It’s 2019 and we are all addicted to our phones.

For those of us who might want to… cut back on our usage, there is finally a way.

Turning your phone to greyscale mode makes everything black and white.

It sucks the fun out of your device, making it a practical rectangle that sits in your pocket until you actually need to contact people.

And that’s entirely the point.

According to Go Gray, turning your phone black and white helps to reduce the bright shininess of the screen, replacing it with more calming colours.

They explain that it’s like “turning your favourite dessert into your least favourite vegetable” which does not sound appealing but explains that it is, in fact, good for us.

Here’s how to give it a try.

For those with an iPhone, you need to go to Settings -> General -> Accessibility -> Display Accommodations, and turn on colour filters. You can then select “Grayscale”.

For those using an Android, you need to use The Digital Wellness Application by Google.

After entering the app, swipe down the top menu and click the edit icon, then drag the icon along the Grayscale, depending on how bleak you want your screen to be.

For older models of Android without the app, it’s a little more complicated, and you can find full instructions here.

But… does it work?

The hack was featured on this week’s episode of Mamamia Out Loud, and many listeners tried greyscale out for themselves.

The Mamamia Outloud Team weigh in on the Greyscale hack. Post continues after audio.

