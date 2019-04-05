Bec Rosen married a man named Hamish. 12 months later, he was a different person.

On June 20, 2019, serial con man Hamish McLaren was jailed for at least 12 years after swindling more than $7.6 million from people including girlfriends and good friends. He will be eligible for parole in July 2029. This is the story of his former wife, Bec Rosen.

“He turned into this freaky character, this whole other person that I don’t recognise.”

When Bec Rosen first met Hamish McLaren in 2008, he was just a fading surfy dude.

Bec had just arrived in town with her three young sons, having moved to Blueys Beach on the NSW coast from Singapore, after a relationship break up.

Hamish was swanning around the small town with a gorgeous girlfriend on his arm, which Bec remembers vividly.

“I used to look at her and think what are you doing with that guy? That’s weird,” she told Mia Freedman in an episode of No Filter.

He was fat, chubby, had stubble, and would wear singlets, boardies and thongs.

He wasn’t attractive, to Bec anyway…not that that mattered.

“My ex husband was the hairiest man you’ve ever seen, other people would probably think he was quite gross, but it didn’t matter to me, I was in love with him,” she explained.

Bec went on to fall in love and marry that fading surfy dude, but she witnessed a complete 360 transformation. The Hamish she knew turned into a peroxide hair, paleo eating, fitness obsessed character that would completely tear her world apart.

At the start, when Bec was just getting to know him, Hamish pretty quickly started complaining about his current girlfriend.

“Like he says about every ex girlfriend, she has a drinking problem, she takes heaps of drugs – which was untrue, this girl was an athlete,” Bec explained.

Looking back, he was sowing doubts about her credibility. It was something he’d go on to do to Bec, when he was moving onto his next relationship after her.

He started wearing Bec down. First he won her boys over – he’d take them for surfs. Then, he started to win Bec over.