"My fiancé's parents offered me $10,000 to call off the wedding. I took it."

Love is complicated and comes with all sorts of baggage, whether it be the family or a side of someone you never knew.

For one Reddit user, love came with all of the above, plus a bribe to leave.

Writing on the “Am I being unreasonable” thread, aptly named Reddit user Itookabribe23 explained that her soon to be husband grew controlling after their engagement, and that she was planning on leaving him before the wedding.

But then her fiancé’s parents bribed her $10,000 to leave him, because they didn’t like her.

“One month ago I broke up with my fiancé. It’s been emotional, stressful, and downright awful. I’ve had almost no contact with him since that night but from what I hear he’s a wreck. I didn’t hold back and told him the truth, except for one thing,” she began the thread.

“Me and my ex met in college and hit it off really quick. We dated for five years before he proposed. My ex comes from a very traditional Asian family who immigrated here right after his birth. Both of his parents are extremely successful in their careers and make a ton of money. So when he brought me, a Cuban girl, home to his parents they did not accept me,” she added.

She continued to explain that she had been treated terribly by the family, but thought they would get through it as a couple.

“They made it very clear that they thought I was not worthy of him and for the years I dated him they treated me like a sub-human. This never bothered me. I loved him and thought we could get through this. He never seemed to really care what they said about me either,” she wrote.

Through the engagement, her fiancé began to change. He grew controlling and became an alcoholic.

“After we got engaged I began to realise that he’s not too different from his parents. In the year that we were engaged he became extremely controlling. He wanted to know where I was almost every moment of the day, at one point he even said after we are married he wants to schedule out my day so he knows where I am at all times,” she wrote.

“Along with this I found out he is an alcoholic who can become very belligerent when drunk. These red flags were enough for me and I’ve been thinking of stepping back for a while now. The real tipping point was when he told me that he feels like he has to ‘settle’ for me and that he can do better,” she added.