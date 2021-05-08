From Hugh and Deborra-Lee to Florence and Zach: 10 celebrity couples with big age differences.

Age-gap relationships. They're fascinating things.

As if celebrity relationships weren't pervy enough, trying to understand how two people make their relationships work when they're from very different times is just so interesting.

So, we decided to take a look at the love stories of 10 celebrity couples with large age gaps.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness met in 1995 on the set of the Australian TV series Correlli.

"My first job out of drama school — it was a massive break for me. I was really scared," Jackman told People in 2017.

"Deb, she was a big star. I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget. She took off her seatbelt, and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.'