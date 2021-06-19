The world is watching Chrissy Teigen's steep downfall. We appear to be overcome with glee.

There's a tone to the most recent commentary about the Downfall Of Chrissy Teigen.

I call it, simply, glee.

Glee that the woman who flew too close to the sun got burned. Glee that one of the architects of cancel culture found herself cancelled. And glee that a woman lauded as woke and progressive has been unmasked.

She's not a Good Person after all, the critics would have us believe. She's the worst thing anyone could be.

A hypocrite.

Let's start at the beginning.

In 2014, The Cut branded the former swimsuit model, television personality and author of a few cookbooks "The Queen of the 'Cool Girls'".

She was (and continues to be) hot. Funny. Relatable. A lover of fast food and using the f-word.

Watch: Here's what Courtney Stodden had to say about Chrissy Teigen. Post continues below.



Video via TMZ

She branded herself a feminist and donated money to the sexual healthcare organisation Planned Parenthood. She advocated for stricter gun-control laws and has been a vocal supporter of immigrants' rights. She criticised the policies of former US President Donald Trump and Senator Sarah Palin.

She also told Palin to "shoot herself in the face".

Her followers were unbothered. Most of them didn't like Palin either. The rules of the internet state you're allowed to suggest someone shoot themselves in the face, as long as I personally agree your target is a morally repugnant person. They applauded when Teigen called Trump a "pussy ass bitch", and before long, the phrase started trending all over the world.

Teigen was a master of the internet who melded herself to best fit with the medium. And Twitter demanded she say the most she could in 120 characters or less.

Some think the complication in Teigen's story began when old tweets started resurfacing.