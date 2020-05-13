Famous exes and tight knit friendships: The immensely private life of Jake Gyllenhaal.

Jake Gyllenhaal might just be one of the most popular people in Hollywood.

The 39-year-old actor has spent most, if not all, of his life surrounded by the strange world of show business: His father is director Stephen Gyllenhaal, his mother producer and screenwriter Naomi Foner, and his sister of course, actor Maggie Gyllenhaal.

From 2001’s cult classics Donnie Darko and Bubble Boy, to Oscar-winning love story Brokeback Mountain, to rom-coms like Love & Other Drugs and superhero film Spider-Man: Far From Home, Gyllenhaal has a long and varied filmography and one look at his social media shows how he has collected a solid, supportive group of friends along the way.

Brokeback Mountain official trailer. Post continues below video.

But despite his Los Angeles roots and constant successes, Gyllenhaal comes across as grounded, kind, and very self-deprecating.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s Hollywood genes.

Gyllenhaal is not only Hollywood royalty, he also has links to Swedish nobility through his father.

Despite growing up surrounded by fame, Gyllenhaal recalled how his parents wanted him to be grateful for his privileged lifestyle, insisting that he have summer jobs to support himself. He worked as a lifeguard and as a busboy at a restaurant operated by a family friend.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, he can count some very famous names as Godparents, including Jamie Lee Curtis and the late Paul Newman.