Celeb in 5: Tuesday's best entertainment and gossip news.

Was it another case of chicken pox? Was there an urgent funeral for his sister’s boyfriend’s cousin’s cat in Bali? Or, most likely, was he just sh*t scared of the wrath of Ines and Elizabeth (and potentially Cyrell who just loves a fight)?

As we all suspected, it seems to be the latter, with news.com.au reporting he bailed on the reunion episode after being yelled at by Ines at the final dinner party.

According to a source who spoke to Megan Pustetto from the publication, Sam received an Instagram message from Ines which read, “It’s going to be your funeral tomorrow”, and good lord we are struggling to keep up with all the MAFS-related fake funerals.

“He told producers that he refused to take part in the show anymore after the dinner party,” a source told news.com.au.

“They [the producers] kept trying to make him reconsider, but he just said ‘no’ and told them that he wasn’t going to be associated with people who were belittling him. He told them he was utterly embarrassed to be a part of the show.”

The show he… literally signed up for.

…And the show that has had several seasons before it with the same level of batsh*t drama.

Yeah, something tells us he didn’t think this through.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯.

3. Keira Maguire reckons she knows Brooke’s secret about Honey Badger and we’re listening.

Listen up, Keira Maguire has some tea to spill.

Bachelor in Paradise kicks off this evening and the trailer insinuates Brooke has some ~goss~ about why she left The Bachelor with Nick Cummins late last year.

“There’s something I have to tell you girls, you’re going to hate me for this…” she says, leaving us all on the edge of our seats.

Speaking on The Buzz podcast, the 2016 The Bachelor contestant said “[Nick] told her something… I heard he told her that he was going to choose no one. But that’s a rumour, so you just don’t know what to believe.”