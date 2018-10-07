Alex Nation on the real reason behind her break up with Richie Strahan.

The beginning of the relationship between Alex Nation and Richie Strahan can’t have been easy.

See, The Bachelor producers seemed bent on making the finale result a surprise, therefore hinting that Nikki Gogan was the favourite all along. When Alex was chosen, the commentary was sometimes harsh.

But surprisingly, the piercing public backlash thrown in Nation’s direction isn’t what the ex-reality television contestant sees as the cause of her break up with Strahan.

In fact, it was the distance between them, Nation told news.com.au in a recent interview.

At first, the distance separating the two was solely geographical, as the two lived in different states – Alex was from Victoria and Richie was a Perth local. But then, as time went on, they distanced emotionally too.