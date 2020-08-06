PSA: ALDI is selling a $90 massage gun plus a bunch of affordable exercise equipment.

OK, listen up.

As we're all aware, exercise equipment sold out pretty damn quickly when Australians first went into lockdown. So if you decided after a few weeks that you were in the market for a new yoga mat, well... good luck to you.

Now that Victorians are back in the thick of it, we can all agree that exercise is one of the few ways to put our minds at ease right now. But when you can't go outside or enter a gym to do so, you have to get a little creative.

That's where ALDI comes in.

Next Saturday, August 15, ALDI is blessing us with another one of their Special Buys. This time, it's an exercise edition. The sale includes a fancy-yet-painful-looking massage gun, stupidly cheap activewear and some at home exercise equipment.

But what we all need to remember is that ALDI Special Buys always sell out fast. The line begins early and there usually isn't much stock.

So to prepare us all ahead of August 15, here's a list of everything that will be on sale.

First up is the $89.99 massage gun.

Image: ALDI.