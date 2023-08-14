'I'm a beauty editor. These are the 11 best beauty deals I'm adding to cart this Afterpay Day.'

You know what you look like you need? Some new beauty products. Some discounted beauty products, in fact.

And you're in luck, because this week, Afterpay Day returns for the second time this year. Starting at 8am on Thursday, August 17, the sale will run for four days, and end on Sunday, August 21.

And while there's a whole heap of discounts across a wide range of product categories such as tech, fashion, appliances, homewares and more — we're all here for the beauty sales. Let's be honest.

The best part? A bunch of brands have already given us a head start. (We love to see it).

Watch: Mamamia's beauty contributor Teresa McNamara shares her thoughts on the popular Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops.



Video via Mamamia

The sale features up to 70 per cent off from over 5,000 retailers including The Iconic, Adore Beauty, David Jones and Priceline.

You can either use the Afterpay app (duh) to pay it off in four instalments or use your debit card as normal.

To help you navigate the overwhelming sales chaos, I've pulled together the best brands and products that you need to shop, immediately.

From Go-To Skincare to Benefit Cosmetics, here are 11 beauty products I have my eye on this Afterpay Day.