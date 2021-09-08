Lockdown or not, if I know I'm not doing much during the day (say just running errands), the only makeup I'll wear is on my brows.

The five-minute process of applying some pencil and brow gel makes me look a little more together than if I had nothing on my face and makes me feel confident if I bump into anyone while fresh-faced.

Watch: Seven ways to improve your skin while sleeping. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Since it's a non-negotiable in my morning routine, I've tried many brow products to see which ones have the best colour payoff, are the easiest to apply and make my brows stay in place all day long.

Below I've listed my favourite brow recommendations, as well our You Beauty co-hosts' - Leigh Campbell and Kelly McCarren - top picks.

Ready for enviable brows? Keep scrolling...

The best brow pencils for a quick fill-in.

Image: McoBeauty.

If you're after one brow product that does it all, grab this. It features a pencil on one side (really creamy, stupidly easy to apply) and a matching brow tint on the other.