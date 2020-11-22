"I found the perfect sexy swimsuit that's actually practical for summer. And it's $29."

Just look at it. So structured. So form-fitting. So luxe.

I wear a size 10 and when I tried it on, it fit like a glove and hugged in all the right places. It felt like a second skin. It was so, so comfortable.

Some of the reviews I’ve read said the sizing runs small, so if you find that’s the case then just go up a size! They stock sizes 6-18, which unfortunately isn't the most inclusive. If you’re after affordable, size-inclusive swimwear, check out this article.

The zip down the front is really flattering, and very versatile depending on what you want to do. If you're swimming or doing active sports, zip it right up. If you’re after something a bit more sexy, zip it down to your desired spot. But for obvious reasons, I don’t recommend swimming with it down… maybe just rock this one poolside.

Similar to the squat test for leggings, I did the very official ‘arms-waving-around-in-circles’ test and was glad to see I had full range of motion.

It literally ticked every box for me: stylish, functional and affordable.

I bought it just in time for the amazing weather we’ve had in Sydney and headed straight to the beach to test it out.

