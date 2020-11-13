WE'RE CALLING IT: The summer dress under $35 we'll all be wearing this Christmas.

If you haven't already noticed, tiered dresses are having a moment. And rightly so.

The effortless, versatile style is the perfect summer piece to throw on when you can't decide what to wear. It can be adapted from day to night and works for literally every body shape. And that's why it's the dress we reckon everyone will be wearing for Christmas.

The tiered dress is a relaxed A-line style with horizontal seams, and you'll find it in varying hem lengths (many popular ones also incorporate puffy sleeves.) They're an easy option to wear on their own or can be belted at the waist for a bit more shape.

And if you're on the hunt for one you'll be spoiled for choice, especially for affordable options.

Best&Less, Kmart and Big W have all released tiered dresses in their summer ranges. Here are our five favourite picks, all under $35.

