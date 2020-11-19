Before you watch the Fresh Prince reunion on Stan, let us 'Phil' you in on what the cast have been up to.

No show quite sums up the 90s like The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

The hit American sitcom ran for six glorious seasons between 1990 and 1996 and followed the life of a young Will Smith - a troubled teen born (and raised) in West Philadelphia - who was sent to live with his aunt, uncle and cousins in Beverly Hills.

It was a show that bought us colourful 90s fashion, the iconic 'Carlton dance' and endless laughs.

Now, 30 years on, the cast are getting back together for a long-awaited reunion episode. And yes, we are way too excited about it.

Video via Stan.

The reunion, which drops on Stan tonight, will see old favourites return including Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, Karyn Parsons, DJ Jazzy and... Janet Hubert.

Yep, it seems Hubert and Smith have put their decades long feud behind them for the sake of the show.

"I couldn’t celebrate 30 years of Fresh Prince without Janet," Smith says in the trailer for the reunion episode.