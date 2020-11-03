At the height of his fame, Johnny Depp was worth $900 million. He's lost it all.

This post deals with domestic violence and might be triggering for some readers.



Johnny Depp was one of the biggest box office stars of his generation.

With iconic role after iconic role, his films have grossed over US$10 billion worldwide. And as the star, Depp has enjoyed the wealth that comes with that.

But, as a libel battle against a British tabloid laid bare, behind the actor's enviable on-screen success was a hedonistic lifestyle, substance and addiction issues, money problems and domestic abuse.

On Monday, a London High Court judge ruled Depp, 57, had repeatedly assaulted his former partner Amber Heard, 34, and put her in fear for her life, ruling The Sun had not published a false statement when the publication labelled him a "wife beater".

Judge Andrew Nicol said he accepted claims from Heard that Depp had violently assaulted her during their five-year relationship.

"I have found that the great majority of alleged assaults of Ms Heard by Mr Depp have been proved to the civil standard," said Nicol.

"The claimant has failed in his action for libel."

Depp's lawyers described the ruling as "perverse as it is bewildering" and said it would be ridiculous for him not to appeal.

The case was centred around Depp and Heard's violent relationship. She detailed 14 occasions of extreme violence when she said the actor choked, punched, slapped, head-butted, throttled and kicked her.

Nicol said he accepted 12 of these accounts were true, including assaulting her after her 30th birthday party and one other incident which left her with black eyes.