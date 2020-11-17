What all your favourite characters from The Crown season 4 looked like in real life.

To catch up on all The Crown season four recaps and deep dives visit our The Crown hub page. We've got you completely covered.

After a seven year wait, season four of The Crown finally dropped on Netflix on Sunday. And yes, it's already taken over our lives.

The gripping new season follows the royal family between 1977 and 1990, including Lord Mountbatten assassination by the IRA, Margaret Thatcher's time as Prime Minister, the intrusion of Michael Fagan in the palace and of course the whole Charles, Diana and Camilla love triangle.

Speaking of which, we were finally introduced to the 'People's Princess', played by Emma Corrin, as well as 'Iron Lady' Margaret Thatcher, played by Gillian Anderson.

Watch the trailer for season four of The Crown. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

But if you're anything like us (and you've failed to pace yourself) you already know this. And you've probably found yourself wondering if the characters this season really looked like their real-life counterparts.

Well rest assured, we've done the research for you.

Here's what each of The Crown characters looked like in real life.

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana

Emma Corrin and Princess Diana are basically the exact same person. And we will not hear otherwise.

Image: Netflix/Getty.