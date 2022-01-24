8 actors on what it's really like to play TV's most hated characters. 

Behind every good TV show villain, heroin or heart throb, there is the uniquely talented actor.

Whether we love them, hate them or utterly despise their character, there are some of us who maybe get the on-screen persona mixed up with the actors behind the role.

In fact, it is not unusual for an actor who played an anti-hero character to get an ear lashing from "fans" on the street.

Here are eight actors who played some of the most hated characters on TV, and what it was really like for them.

Jacob Elordi in Euphoria.

Elordi portrays the detached, sociopathic Nate on the teen cult drama Euphoria, and his character has long been a controversial topic of discussion. While he gives fans a damn good show, the actor has expressed his own mixed feelings on the angsty, controversial character.