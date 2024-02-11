5 moments you missed from the 2024 AACTA Awards.

The AACTA Awards — aka Australia's answer to the Oscars and Emmys — took place on Saturday night to celebrate the country's film and television industry.

In full swing on the Gold Coast, local stars including Margot Robbie, Cate Blanchett and Rebel Wilson (who brought along her fiance, entrepreneur Ramona Agruma, as a date) all walked the red carpet and took to the stage to hand out and receive their gongs.

Here are five of the best moments you may've missed from the 2024 AACTA Awards.

Margot Robbie only cares what Aussies think.

All eyes were on Australia's (and the rest of the world's, actually) golden girl Margot Robbie when she attended the AACTA Awards on February 10.

The Barbie actor was honoured with the Trailblazer Award for her achievements as both producer and actor, and attended the event with 20 friends and family members by her side.

She also collected international awards for best film and best actress (Barbie, obvs).

But it was her interview on the red carpet with AACTA that made the country collectively swoon.

In conversation on red carpet, Robbie said the AACTA Awards held a special place in her heart because they're held in her hometown of Gold Coast, Queensland.

"It means something extra special when it's a recognition from Australia," she told the interviewer. "I say this a lot but it's true... I really care most what Australia thinks.

"I always check when a movie comes out, 'How well did it perform in Australia? How many Aussies went to go see it?' And in the case of Barbie, Australia's one of the top performing [countries] despite how much people there are here. It was always in the top couple of countries so just the show of support from Australia was incredible... Coming home, it's just more special than anything."