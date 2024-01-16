How the Emmys paid tribute to Matthew Perry.

In a touching tribute to a talent gone too soon, the 75th Emmy Awards gave a tasteful nod to departed Friends star, Matthew Perry.
At the awards, the beloved late actor was featured in the In Memoriam segment, the music for which was performed by Charlie Puth and singer-songwriter duo The War and Treaty.
They began singing Puth's hit 'See You Again' but before Perry's face appeared on screen, the singers transitioned to 'I’ll Be There for You' by The Rembrandts – aka the Friends theme song.
Matthew was among several other TV stars honoured, including Len Goodman, Andre Braugher, Lance Reddick, Barbara Walters, Angela Lansbury, and Kirstie Alley.
Ahead of the segment, some fans had speculated that the Friends cast – Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer – might take the stage.