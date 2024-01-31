Margot Robbie has addressed those Oscars snubs.

After a week of fan uproar, disappointment and entirely too much discourse, Margot Robbie has addressed the Barbie film missing key Oscar nominations.

Barbie received eight total nominations for the upcoming Academy Awards, but Robbie did not receive a Best Actress nod for her role as the titular character, and Greta Gerwig also missed out on a Best Director nomination.

They didn't miss out all together: Robbie was still recognised with the film's Best Picture nomination, as she was also a producer, and Gerwig scored a nom in Best Adapted Screenplay.

During a panel at a Screen Actors Guild screening in Los Angeles on January 30, Robbie said she was "ecstatic" about the film's awards showing.

"There's no way to feel sad when you know you're this blessed," she said, according to Deadline, adding that she was "beyond ecstatic that we've got eight Academy Award nominations — it's so wild".

"Obviously I think Greta should be nominated as a director because what she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing, what she pulled off, it really is. But it's been an incredible year for all the films," she added.

Following the nomination announcement, both Ryan Gosling and America Ferrera — who were each nominated in Supporting categories — released statements in support of Robbie and Gerwig.

"There is no Ken without Barbie, and there is no Barbie movie without Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie, the two people most responsible for this history-making, globally-celebrated film," Gosling said, adding that "to say that I'm disappointed that they are not nominated in their respective categories would be an understatement".

Ferrera also told Variety she was "incredibly disappointed" by the snubs.

Barbie was the biggest film at the 2023 box office, earning AU$2.1 billion worldwide and becoming the only billion-dollar film solely directed by a woman.

Along with Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay and the two Supporting Actor nominations, it also received nods in Costume Design and Production Design, and two nominations for Best Original Song for 'I'm Just Ken' and Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?'

The 96th Academy Awards will air live on Channel 7 and 7Plus on Monday, March 11.

Feature image: Warner Bros. Pictures.