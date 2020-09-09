From Disney stars to that girl from Love Actually: Where our favourite 2000s child stars are now.

Starring in films such as Big Fat Liar, Agent Cody Banks and Malcolm in the Middle, every teenage girl adored Frankie Muniz in the '00s.

After starring in those roles, Muniz put his acting career on hold to focus on car racing and competed in the Atlantic Championship Series, where he came eleventh.

Then years later, he competed in the US Dancing with the Stars in 2017.

While Muniz was appearing on the show, he was asked to recall events from his childhood and adolescence. He then made the matter-of-fact statement that he has no memory of being on Malcolm in the Middle.

"I'm not actually sure how my memory loss started," he said. "I have had nine concussions and I've had a fair amount of mini-strokes."

"I've never been to the doctor and been like, you know, 'Why don't I have a memory?' To be honest, I've never really talked about it.

"It makes me a little sad. Things pop back into my mind that I should have remembered."

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly after his appearance on Dancing with the Stars, Muniz said he had his first 'mini-stroke' (otherwise known as a transient ischemic attack - involving a temporary blockage in the brain) in 2012. He was riding a motorbike and suddenly lost his peripheral vision, and when he returned home, he couldn't recognise his mum or girlfriend. When he went to the hospital he was given no definitive answers.

"I’m 31, I’ve never sipped alcohol, I’ve never touched a drug or taken a drag of a cigarette," he said. "The only thing I’ve felt was stress. I’m a high-strung person. I just like to always be moving. I’m not good at relaxing."

Despite not understanding his condition, Muniz said, "It’s not something I think about. I don’t go, ‘Oh man I’m really scared, I really need to know.' I just move forward."

Since then, Muniz has hosted Dancing with the Stars Juniors and married his long-time girlfriend, Paige Price. The two own and operate their own olive oil and balsamic vinegar company.