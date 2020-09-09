From Disney stars to that girl from Love Actually: Where our favourite 2000s child stars are now.

During the 2000s, there were a handful of child stars that we grew up with. They taught us about high school, first loves and everything that comes with being a teenager.
But what happened to the actors who played them, all these years later?
From original Disney Channel stars to that girl from Love Actually, here's where all of our favourite 2000s child stars are now.
Olivia Olson
You'll definitely recognise this face from the all-time favourite Christmas film Love Actually. Well, Olivia Olson who played Joanna Anderson is now 28 years old.
Since the movie, she's been working as voice actor. Most commonly known for voicing the role of Vanessa Doofenshmirtz in Phineas and Ferb and Marceline the Vampire Queen in Adventure Time. In 2019, she competed on The X Factor: Celebrity.