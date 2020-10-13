Where are they now? The kids from Modern Family, 11 years later.

Back in 2009, a very different type of family hit our TV screens.

The hit American sitcom, Modern Family, followed the chaotic and hilariously relatable lives of the Dunphys and Pritchetts.

Unfortunately, after it's 11 season run, the show, which saw some of its actors become households names, wrapped up.

Now, over a decade on from the show's premiere, the Dunphy and Pritchett kids are all grown up. Including baby Joe, who will be turning 10 next year. Yes, really.

Here's a look at what the kids from Modern Family are doing now.

Sarah Hyland (Haley Dunphy)

Image: ABC/Getty.

Sarah Hyland shot to fame after playing eldest daughter Haley Dunphy on Modern Family. Before the show, Hyland played minor roles in films like Private Parts and Annie.

Since then, the 29-year-old has appeared in films Geek Charming, Scary Movie 5, Vampire Academy and the 2017 Dirty Dancing remake.

These days, the actress is working on a new sitcom with The Big Sick writer Emily V. Gordon, who are both executive producers. While not much is known about the titled series at this stage, we do know the show is inspired by the real life events of Hyland and Gordon.

Outside of acting, Hyland has continued to sing and recently released a single 'Met At A Party' with Jordan McGraw in 2019.