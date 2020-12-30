At 10 years old, Abigail Breslin shot to fame in Little Miss Sunshine. This is her life now.

This post deals with sexual assault and might be triggering for some readers.

"Every article since I was 12 has been, 'She's all grown up,' and I'm like, 'When am I all, all, all grown up?'"

Yes, Abigail Breslin is not a little girl anymore, as she so eloquently told Refinery29 in 2019.

"That's what I'm gonna have on my tombstone: All grown up, like all the way," she continued. "It's called puberty. It's a thing that happens to people, but some people really want me to just stay nine years old forever."

You'll likely remember Abigail Breslin's face – her red headband, bright smile and big glasses. The now 24-year-old exploded onto our screen as the small but mighty Olive Hoover in the 2006 film Little Miss Sunshine, famous for quotes like: "Grandpa, am I pretty?"

Abigail Breslin played Olive Hoover in 'Little Miss Sunshine'. Image: Getty.

At 10 years old, Breslin garnered a Best Supporting Actress Oscar nomination for the film, brushing shoulders with the likes of Meryl Streep and Nicole Kidman.

Since then, Breslin has continued in the film industry, whilst also trying her hand in music. But beyond her career, Breslin has spoken openly about some devastating moments in her life, including being the victim of sexual assault and her PTSD diagnosis.

After rising to stardom in Little Miss Sunshine, Breslin had roles in No Reservations, My Sister's Keeper and Zombieland – all of which were considered great financial successes.

In 2014, the actor pivoted to music, releasing her first single, 'You Suck' – a song she wrote with 5 Seconds Of Summer guitarist and vocalist, Michael Clifford, who she briefly dated in 2013.