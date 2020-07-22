Haley Joel Osment starred in The Sixth Sense at 11. He spent his adult life 'trying to hide in public'.

Haley Joel Osment was just 11 years old when he uttered one of the most iconic sentences in modern film history: "I see dead people."

The former child star, who became an overnight sensation in M. Night Shyamalan's 1999 horror movie The Sixth Sense, was an inescapable face in cinema around the turn of the millennium.

The young actor was first signed with a talent scout at four years old, when a stranger took his picture as he entered IKEA with his mother.

Just a few days after having his photograph taken, Osment landed a role in a Pizza Hut TV commercial.

From there, Osment's career kicked off as he starred in ABC TV sitcom Thunder Alley, before appearing in Forrest Gump in 1994, as Forrest Gump's (Tom Hanks) son, Forrest Junior.

After many guest appearances on various TV shows, Osment landed his biggest role yet in The Sixth Sense, after blowing away director M. Night Shyamalan at his audition.

Although he had a family background in Hollywood, with his father working as a stage actor in Los Angeles, it was Osment's sheer talent that helped him land the role.

"It was like I had never heard the dialogue before," Shyamalan said of the child star's audition, as per the New Yorker.

"He finished the scene, and he was crying and I was crying. I could not believe it. I said: 'Oh my God: Who are you?'"

Following The Sixth Sense, the actor appeared in Pay It Forward alongside Kevin Spacey in 2000, and Steven Spielberg's A.I. Artificial Intelligence in 2001.

But after the string of prominent film appearances and an Academy Award nomination for his role as psychic child Cole Sear in The Sixth Sense, the young actor seemingly disappeared from public view.

Haley Joel Osment and Tom Hanks on the set of Forrest Gump. Image: IMDb.