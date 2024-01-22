What Zoë Foster Blake wants parents to know about the tween skincare craze.

If you've recently walked into Sephora and Mecca and spotted tweens buying luxury skincare brands like Drunk Elephant, Summer Fridays and Glow Recipe, then no, it's not a coincidence. In fact, it's the latest phenomenon to hit the age group, with many labelling it as an "epidemic".

Gen Alpha - the youngest generation after Gen Z - have acquired a taste for high-end beauty, possibly because they've seen their favourite influencer use it on themselves. However, one scroll through TikTok will show you several videos of angry people, saying their shopping experience was ruined because children are leaving around messy testers and selling out their favourite products.

Watch: School Of Skin. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Putting aside the question of how they can afford such expensive skincare, it's simply not safe for 10-year-olds to be using such potent products on their face, many of which contain active ingredients that shouldn't be introduced until much later on.

However, for tweens, owning certain products seems to have become somewhat of a status symbol.

Now, former beauty director and skincare CEO Zoë Foster Blake has weighed in on the matter, sharing a video to her Instagram addressing the craze.