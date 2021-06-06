'Glow Recipe is the viral skincare brand everyone's talking about. Here's my honest review.' 

If you’ve found your way to TikTok beauty, you’re going to know this brand. Glow Recipe is a fruit-based beauty brand that features Korean technology. It promises to create noticeably healthier skin - and online, it's earned a reputation for glowing, dewy skin, cute packaging, and viral videos.

So, I’m here to tell you if it's worth the hype.

Watch: Here are three simple steps to dewy, glowy skin. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

Be warned, Glow Recipe is a little exxy. That's why I’ve bought six of Glow Recipe's most popular products to put to the test, so you don’t have to.

I’ll also throw in a few tips about when to use each product, and what for, because I know skincare can get a bit confusing sometimes.

Let's go!

In case you weren’t great in chemistry class, let me break these down for you. Both PHA and BHA are chemical exfoliants. We're not using harsh physical exfoliants anymore (especially on sensitive skin!), so chuck the St Ives in the bin.

Listen: Hang on a tick... in what order should I apply my serums in? Find out in this episode of You Beauty. Post continues below.

If you have sensitive skin, acne prone skin and/or clogged pores, then BHA toners are going to be great for you. They help remove dead skin and oil and unclog your pores.

PHA is similar, except it’s even more gentle and hydrating. So, when mixed together, they’re going to make your skin glow and help to clear congestion.

Image: Supplied