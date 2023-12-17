In 2021, Zoe Foster Blake sold Go-To for $89m, and she's just bought it back for... much less.

In news that surprises absolutely nobody, our favourite businesswomen, beauty expert and (parasocial) best friend Zoë Foster Blake has pulled a monumental deal that has seen her buy back Go-To Skincare.

According to The Australian Financial Review, Foster Blake bought back the stake in her Go-To Skincare brand from BWX Group at a fraction of what she originally sold it for two years ago.

In case you missed it, Zoe sold half of Go-To Skincare in 2021 to beauty and wellness group BWX (the company who own brands including Sukin and Andalou Naturals) for a lazy $89 million.

While Foster Blake continued as chief creative officer at Go-To and a director of the company, BWX purchased a majority stake (50.1 per cent share), which included the brand's original peachy-coloured line, as well as men's brand 'Bro-To' and children’s product range 'Gro-To'.

In an exclusive interview with Mamamia back in 2021, Foster Blake told us all about the original deal with BWX:

"We weren't in a position where we needed an investment or anything like that – I just wanted a partner. I just wanted some good heads around the table. And I particularly wanted someone who could help us grow overseas, because the world is littered with brands that tried and failed. And it's a really expensive, hardcore exercise to get into an international market.