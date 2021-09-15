There's nothing we love more than crumpets. Oh - and skincare tips! We bloody LOVE skincare tips. Especially when they come from beauty wizard Zoë Foster Blake.

Goodness does she know her stuff.

Watch: How Zoe Foster Blake's makeup routine has changed since becoming a mum. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia

That's why we were peeing-our-pants-excited when we sat down with the Go-To Skincare founder in an exclusive interview, and asked her to tell us the most common skincare mistakes we all make.

And she did! And we cried.

Kidding! We laughed and promised her we'd never do them again.

Okay! Here they are:

You're applying your serum wrong.

Awkward, we know. Especially since we're always carrying on about how much we love serums.

While you'll probably hear/read that we should apply most skincare products to clean, dry skin on your face, Zoë said the best practice is to actually the opposite of that. No, not the clean part - the dry part!

You're supposed to apply your serums when your skin is damp.

Shocked and confused.