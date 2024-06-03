Zoë Foster Blake just shared the 3 cleansing 'rules' she follows that'll give you better skin.

Zoë Foster Blake just shared her face routine with us and we need to talk about it indefinitely.

Because as a successful beauty mogul and founder of one of Australia's biggest skincare brands, Go-To Skincare, she just knows a lot of stuff. Including what's good to put on your face.

That's why we were peeing-our-pants-excited when she recently posted a skincare tutorial to celebrate her new product, Very Amazing Retinal. (You can read our full review on Go-To's new retinal it here).

"I'm going to take you through my nightly routine with this guy," she begins, holding the new product. And yes, please tell us more.

And guess what? She does! Including some golden nuggets about what she does to cleanse her skin every day. These are the 'rules' she follows:

1. You should probably double cleanse.

If you're a very smart person who wants to look after their skin, chances are you probably wear sunscreen every day. You also might always wear makeup. Or, y'know, sweat and stuff.

If this is you, you might want to get into the double cleansing game, said Zoë

"I start with a double-cleanse," she tells us, pumping a couple of squirts of Go-To Fancy Face cleansing oil in her hands, "I do this because I wear sunscreen every day — which, if you're using vitamin A such as this serum, you'll also be using a sunscreen every day — and makeup."