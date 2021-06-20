The other day, Facebook reminded me that it had been two years since I’d joined Mamamia’s You Beauty group. I came in 2019 a noob, a novice, an amateur... I left (well, I haven’t “left” - you’ll have to drag me out kicking and screaming...) but now I’m a darn tootin’ beauty writer guys! Oh, how the times change.

Watch: Here's 7 ways to improve your ski while sleeping. Post continues below.



Video via Mamamia.

I went into that group two years ago with not a clue - and the face to prove it! I used wipes, routinely slept in my make-up, didn’t apply sunscreen because my cheap-ass foundation had “SPF in it” and never moisturised, reasoning my skin was “oily”. I cleansed and scrubbed until my face was dry and tight - then relied on my own sebaceous glands to grease me up again later.

Beauty crimes were committed, and I belonged in jail.

The You Beauty group was the rehabilitation I needed. I learnt many, many things. Mainly that make-up remover wipes are NOT akin to actually cleansing and that my skin probably wasn’t greasy, it was just pouring oil as a result of me traumatising it with overuse of St. Ives. I committed to not being such a trash bag all the time and started double cleansing, and I bought my first ever serums - hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

I am all about the before, after, and the progress shots, so I trawled my phone and rustled up images from May 2019, 2020 and 2021. And honestly, I think I’m reformed!

Image: Supplied