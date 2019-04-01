CULT BUY: "I might just marry Zara Beauty's new $20 matte lipsticks, they're that good."

Lipsticks are certainly not the first things that spring to mind when you think about Spanish fashion retailer Zara.

Affordable-ish versions of designer trends, yes. Wonderful blazers and tailoring that doesn’t cost a million bucks, sure. Funky designs you’re not sure you’ll ever be able to pull off, absolutely

But not beauty. Until now, that is.

Zara is the latest fashion house to dabble in the beauty space because, why not?

Side note, here are some makeup artist-approved tips the keep your lipstick from smearing all over your face. Post continues after video.

Video by MMC

The brand’s first beauty offering available to buy online and in-store features lip crayons, lip liners and liquid lipsticks, but it’s the Zara ULTIMATTE Lipsticks, $19.95, that have well and truly blown my mind.

The range comes in 12 shades from deep plums and vibrant reds right through to sheer nudes, with corresponding lip liners to pair if you’re really passionate about your lip products. Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath is also a fan, so that’s nice.

First impressions: These lipsticks look premium.