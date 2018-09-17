"I got my colleagues to share their MAC lipstick favourites, and now I'm inspired."

Hello, my name is Leigh Campbell, and I have a confession to make.

Having been a beauty writer for 15 years now, I’ve probably tried more makeup products than currently sit in your local MECCA.

But for some reason, I only think to wear lipstick for really special occasions. Like when I have to go to a fancy work event, or get invited to a charity ball, or to my own wedding.

Which is silly, because so often I arrive to the office in the morning and see my chic co-workers wearing amazing lip colours and it reminds me that I really need to get into wearing lippie more often.

A – Because it makes everything look really together, but B – also because it’s a much faster look than my go-to smokey winged liner.

So, I asked the stylish women I work with to spill when it comes to their favourite M.A.C Cosmetics lippies.

(Side note: I actually did wear a MAC lipstick on my wedding day. I took myself to one of the counters and explained I wanted a soft nudey-pinky-rosey-dusky colour – women and their descriptions, huh? – and ended up going for Faux, a lovely creamy satin in a muted mauve-pink. I loved it.)

Why MAC? Because the brand boasts seven different textures in over 200 shades. It’s the O.G. – and with a range like that it’s safe to say everyone has a fave. Here they are:

Eloise wears Diva Matte Lipstick, $36.

"This lippie does what the name implies, turning my makeup from day to night in a few seconds. It's perfect to throw in your handbag for after work drinks.

"It's a dark shade but it isn't scary to wear, and MAC's nailed it with a formula that doesn't dry my lips out, but also doesn't have my hair sticking to it in a hefty breeze. It's honestly the LBD of lippies."

Amy loves Chili Matte Lipstick, $36.