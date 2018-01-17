A writer has said 'no one would pay to see a Michelle Williams film'. Here's what we think.

“No one goes to a movie because Michelle Williams is in it,” a writer recently suggested on Twitter.
Sure. Let’s face it – Williams is just a has-been from some TV show in the 90s and we only know her because she was married to Heath Ledger right?
I’m sorry, but no one goes to a movie because Michelle Williams is in it. Mark Wahlberg is box office honey. https://t.co/ZJ2UyNBLJ5
— Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) January 14, 2018
Wrong. Michelle Williams is a successful actress with dozens of films to her name – many of which have iconic status in pop culture. She is firmly established Hollywood royalty.
Williams has been nominated for four Academy Awards for Brokeback Mountain, Blue Valentine, My Week With Marilyn and Manchester by the Sea. She won a Golden Globe and Spirit Award for Marilyn, and has been nominated for numerous Screen Actors Guild awards.
Williams, who is an incredibly popular A-list celebrity, is also an established fashion icon, and has graced the cover of numerous fashion magazines.