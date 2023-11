It's no secret that being on dating apps in 2023 is the equivalent to running stark naked through a field of stinging nettles. You feel exposed, everything can hurt, it makes you want to get into the shower immediately and wash off everything you've just experienced.

Without further ado, I present to you, the most unhinged messages and some of my friends and I have ever received on dating apps.

1. A bin fire in 5 movements.

Image: Supplied by someone who is so unbelievably relieved that this guy now has a new distraction.