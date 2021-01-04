"It was an absolute shock." The 3 things I wish I'd known about working from home with a baby.

When I was trying to get pregnant, I made a choice to quit my full-time job.

I remember the reactions I received from some of my closest friends and family. No doubt they thought I was flat out nuts, and to be perfectly honest, their reasons were valid.

I had been very fortunate to land a once-in-a-life-time position as a publicist for a very well-known company in Melbourne, and to leave after two years when I was really starting to get established seemed crazy.

But, my husband and I had made a sea change, and I was close to burn out with a four hour commute each day. So, with tears in my eyes, I decided to take the leap into freelancing, and began working remotely from home. All I needed was a laptop, WI-FI and a strong coffee to get the job done.

It was this style of work that I had envisaged for when I became a mum.

Video via Mamamia

In my head, I had a really naïve view of juggling remote work with a baby. Think Dawson Leery, blue skies mentality.

It was simple, I thought. I would work during naps, and schedule meetings during those times. And if any work didn’t get done in that time? Well, I would smash that out in the evenings.

I remember talking to one of my close girlfriends who has two young kids aged five and two. I was so confident with my plan and how I would manage work and mum life. She didn’t explicitly say it, but I could tell she was concerned.

I shrugged it off. I will make it work – how hard can it be? Right?

When my little girl Lizzie came into the world, I was totally obsessed with this beautiful, squishy baby that I had created.

The newborn bubble was challenging, exciting and wondrous. Like all new mums, I had my struggles, in particular, that sense of identity and where I was going to fit in this new world.