'My top 5 useful tricks that got me through the fog of those newborn days.'

Ah, the newborn bubble. An exhausted, blissful state in which there's no concept of day or time.

Those first few weeks and months are such a mix of total love and adoration, but are also overwhelming as there's so many new things to learn, systems to put in place and stuff to keep on top of. Caring for a tiny human is a lot of work!

I'm now into my second year and learning to tackle all that comes with a toddler, but looking back, here are the best tips I was given and tricks I learned that got me through the newborn phase.

Use a hair elastic as a feeding reminder.

If you're breastfeeding it can be hard to remember which breast you last used and which should be used for the next feed. Sure, some mums have lots of supply so their boobs will 'tell' them, but I didn't have that problem.

I downloaded some apps to log which breast I used for each feed, but I was in such a daze, of course I'﻿d forget to update the app. Then a friend shared this clever little trick. Pop a hair elastic around the wrist on the side you've just fed on. It means when it comes time to feed again you just look down at your wrist and you know which side to use. Swap the elastic over after that feed and there you go! A constant reminder. Free, easy and clever.

Set up a feeding station.

While on the topic of feeding, it's a smart idea to set up a 'feeding station'. It doesn't matter if you're breast or bottle feeding, it comes in handy for everyone. I used a peg bucket from Kmart and in it I had some wipes, a phone charger pack, a bottle of water and of course, some snacks. I also had a battery-operated lamp for night feeds. So often you wind up trapped under a feeding or sleeping baby, so this way you're prepared.

Use a handy app to keep on top of vaccinations.

I downloaded Save The Date To Vaccinate before I had Xandy. Image: Supplied.