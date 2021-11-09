"I saw her spit blood." Everything we've learnt from Will Smith's memoir.

This post mentions domestic violence and may be triggering for some people.

Will Smith has long been a figure of fascination in Hollywood. And it's not hard to see why.

From his 'unconventional' marriage, rumoured cheating scandals and famous kids, the actor is certainly no stranger to the headlines.

And now the Focus star is giving fans a further look inside his life behind the spotlight in his new memoir, Will, co-written by Mark Manson, the author of The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck.

With the book set to be released on November 9, here's everything we've learnt from Will Smith's memoir so far.

Will Smith contemplated killing his father to "avenge" his mother.

In an exclusive extract obtained by People, Smith opened up about his complicated relationship with his late father, who died from cancer in 2016.

"My father was violent, but he was also at every game, play, and recital. He was an alcoholic, but he was sober at every premiere of every one of my movies," Smith wrote in his memoir.

"He listened to every record. He visited every studio. The same intense perfectionism that terrorised his family put food on the table every night of my life."

The 53-year-old shared a violent memory from his childhood that helped shape who he is today.

"When I was nine years old, I watched my father punch my mother in the side of the head so hard that she collapsed," he wrote. "I saw her spit blood. That moment in that bedroom, probably more than any other moment in my life, has defined who I am."