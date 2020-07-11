"He's not a homewrecker": Jada Pinkett Smith explains her 'entanglement' with another man.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have been married for more than two decades; a lifetime by Hollywood standards.

After meeting in 1994 on the set of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the actors and producers now share two children — Jaden, 22, and Willow, 19 — and a long list of career accolades.

Despite making it further than most celebrity couples, the Smiths haven't been able to escape scrutiny around their personal lives, from their alleged "open marriage" to long-rumoured affairs.

Now, both Smith and Pinkett Smith have together addressed one of the biggest 'scandals' they've faced: Pinkett Smith's rumoured affair with singer August Alsina.

WATCH: Here's a snippet from Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk interview below. Post continues after video.

In June, 27-year-old Alsina made headlines after he claimed that he and the 48-year-old Girls Trip actress were previously in a relationship, with her husband's "blessing".

"He [Will] gave me his blessing, and I totally gave myself to that relationship for years of my life, and I truly and really, really deeply love and have a ton of love for her," he said in a YouTube interview.

"I actually sat down with Will and had a conversation due to the transformation from their marriage to life partnership that they've spoken on several times and it not involving romanticism. I have lost money, friendships, relationships behind it, and I think it is because people don’t necessarily know the truth. But I have never done anything wrong."

Initially, reps for Pinkett Smith said these claims were "absolutely not true". But in the most recent episode of Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk, the Smiths have shared their side of what happened.

Sitting across from each other at the red table that has become synonymous with airing the truth around celebrity scandals (anyone remember the infamous Jordyn Woods Kardashian cheating episode?), Smith and Pinkett Smith both said they felt now was the time to address "the very personal journey that became very public."

"One of the reasons I wanted to come to the table [was] the media, the headlines," the 51-year-old Oscar-nominated actor said. "We were purposely never saying anything. Coming to the table, we just felt like it got to the point where you gotta say something."

You can watch the full, juicy Red Table Talk episode in the video below.

Pinkett Smith explained Alsina was introduced to their family as a friend of Jaden's. At the time, he was "really sick" and she provided him with mental health support and resources. Around the same time, Smith and Pinkett Smith had decided to amicably separate and, from there, Pinkett Smith became involved in an "entanglement" with Alsina.