Dammed if they do, damned if they don't: Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be going to Prince Philip's funeral?

Prince Philip will be farewelled in a unique royal funeral on April 17 in St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

The Queen's husband died peacefully in his sleep at Windsor Castle on Friday, two months before his 100th birthday, leaving the Queen and the royal family "mourning his loss".

Currently, funerals can be attended by a maximum of 30 people in the UK due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Here's what we know about Prince Philip's funeral and who will be in attendance.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be going to Prince Philip's funeral?

On Saturday local-time Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry will return to Britain from his Californian home to farewell his late grandfather.

However, Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, was not given clearance to travel by her doctor and hence will remain in California with their son, Archie. The Duchess of Sussex's baby girl is due in the American summer (Australian winter).

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex posted a tribute to Prince Philip on the website of their foundation Archewell on Friday.

It reads: "In loving memory of His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh 1921-2021. Thank you for your service...You will be greatly missed."

Mourners coming from outside England are required to self-isolate for 10 days after they arrive. However, Harry will be entitled to leave his place of self-isolation on compassionate grounds to attend the funeral. He could also be released from quarantine if he gets a negative private coronavirus test on day five, as per government rules.

Harry has not returned to the UK since he and Meghan stepped down as senior royals just over a year ago. It will also be the first time he has seen his family in person since their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they accused the royal family of racism and the institution of failing to support Meghan.