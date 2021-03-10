What we know about how the royal family have reacted to Meghan and Harry's interview.

After staying silent for nearly 48 hours after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's flammable interview with Oprah Winfrey, the royal family have provided a 61-word response to the accusations made against Buckingham Palace.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement, issued by the palace on behalf of the Queen, read.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. Whilst some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members," it concluded.

Statement issued by Buckingham Palace on behalf of Her Majesty The Queen regarding #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/APMFHOpzYG — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 9, 2021

The statement came after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex accused the institution of raising concerns about the colour of their then-unborn child's skin, refusing Markle medical help after she disclosed her suicidal thoughts to them and silencing Markle when she was subject to widespread false reporting in the media.

Watch: Prince Harry on Meghan Markle's mental health. Post continues below.