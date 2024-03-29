There's a reason why your anti-wrinkle injections look strange, according to a cosmetic doctor.

If you've ever had a few rounds of anti-wrinkle injections and noticed your face has started to look a little... weird... there could be a simple reason why.

As injectables become more popular than ever before, experts say there are still a lot of misconceptions floating around — particularly when it comes to the frequency and dosage of the treatment.

For example, in a recent clip by dermatologist Dr Shereene Idriss (@shereeneidriss on Instagram), the skin doctor shed some light on why so many people look strange when they have anti-wrinkle injections — and it actually makes a whole lot of sense.

As Dr Idriss explained, it's often because many people are "going back like clockwork, before the movement even comes back. Why? Because the beauty industry wants you to believe that you need it the minute your movement comes back, so your lines don't form. But that is a lie."

The second biggest misconception about anti-wrinkle injections, Dr Iidriss said, is that people think the return of movement is instant — when it's actually a very slow process. "It doesn't in a linear fashion," she said. "It kind of undulates as your movement comes back."

