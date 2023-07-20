Whether you're into it or not, at some point you might've thought about anti-wrinkle injectables.

It's a non-surgical procedure that's become increasingly popular over the years — and it's up there as one of the most in-demand cosmetic treatments.

Not only is the increase soaring in the 40-plus category, but it's also expanding into another demographic and trending younger. Recent statistics show a dramatic rise in the number of younger people, particularly between the ages of 20 to 29, getting 'preventative' injectables.

But despite the growing popularity of the treatment, some experts are warning that there's no evidence behind the concept of preventative anti-wrinkle injections.

Watch: SBS programme Insight looks at the growing popularity of cosmetic procedures. Post continues below.



Video via SBS

So, are preventative anti-wrinkle injections actually thing? Or is it just a complete waste of money?

We went straight to an expert.

Below, we spoke with cosmetic doctor Dr Imaan Joshi from Skin Essentials and asked her what we need to know about preventative anti-wrinkle injectables.

Here's what she said.

What are preventative anti-wrinkle injectables?

In case you're not a hundred per cent on what anti-wrinkle injections actually... do, they're basically a muscle relaxant that works to paralyse the facial muscles.

In short, it stops the muscle from working.

In terms of 'preventive' anti-wrinkle injections, Dr Joshi explained this as "the idea that having anti-wrinkle injections early, before you have any wrinkles, helps keep them at bay."