Who wins MasterChef Australia 2023?

With less than 10 contestants remaining in the competition, things are really heating up in the MasterChef Australia kitchen. As the finale nears, we are gearing up for a finale like no other.

Over the course of the competition, we've seen contestants from around the country come together and battle it out for their spot in the final.

In some of the most gut-clenching pressure tests, we've watched on as contestants plated up less-than-satisfactory dishes and served some of the most mind-blowing cooks the competition has ever seen.

However, throughout the competition, the main question has remained: who will take home the $250,000 prize money?

This season featured the iconic judges Melissa Leong, Andy Allen and the late Jock Zonfrillo – which, in particular, has made this competition a rather emotional one for those watching on at home.

But, who do we reckon is going to take the trophy this year?

Although all the contestants are displaying a serious amount of precision and skill during their cooks, Brent Draper, who has seen the inside of the MasterChef kitchen before and has been travelling around Australia cooking ever since, says he thinks this will give him an advantage in the competition.