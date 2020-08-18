Exactly who each of the farmers will end up with on Farmer Wants A Wife 2020.

To catch up on all the Farmer Wants A Wife recaps and gossip, check out Mamamia’s recaps, and visit our Farmer Wants A Wife hub page.

On Sunday night, our four remaining farmers will choose their... wives.

Yep, after almost five weeks of one-on-one dates, dramatic dinner parties and emotional farewell dinners where no one was ever sent... home, the farmers will decide who they want to marry/date a bit/stay in touch with on Facebook.

We've been following Farmer Wants A Wife 2020 pretty closely and we think we've narrowed down exactly who the farmers are going to pick.

So without further ado...

Farmer Harry

Farmer Harry will choose between Madison (far left) and Stacey (left) Image: Channel 7.

On Sunday night, Farmer Harry will choose between Madison and Stacey.

Harry had the strongest connection with Madison at the beginning of their "journey" and he invited her back to the farm for the first one-on-one date.

While they got on really well, Madison retreated into her shell once the other wives arrived at the farm. It's almost as though she wasn't comfortable being in a farm-based polygamous union. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯