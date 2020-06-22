Desperate Housewives: Where are Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria, and the other 'wives' now?

Before reality television overtook our screens, and before we became fixated on the Kardashians, the world was obsessed with the inhabitants of Wisteria Lane on the iconic show, Desperate Housewives.

The fictional street was home to harried mum-of-four Lynette Scavo (Felicity Huffman), conservative perfectionist Bree Van de Kamp (Marcia Cross), creative free-spirit Susan Mayer (Teri Hatcher) and glamorous former-model Gabrielle Solis (Eva Longoria Bastón) and their wickedly dysfunctional families.

The show aired from 2004 to 2012, for eight seasons, and was screened a decade and a half before we had streaming services — meaning back then, we only got to watch the suspenseful domestic dramedy once a week.

But now, thanks to 9Now, we'll be able to shamelessly binge-watch every season of Desperate Housewives whenever we want, with the show available on Channel Nine's streaming service from July 1.

Here’s what the stars of one of the 2000s most iconic shows have been up to since the show first premiered.

The Desperate Housewives.

Felicity Huffman (Lynette Scavo).

Since Desperate Housewives, the Emmy award-winning actor has starred in a string of successful roles, in shows such as Shameless and American Crime, and the film Transamerica, for which she won a Golden Globe Award. Huffman has had projects with Netflix, most notably Get Shorty, which streamed in 2018.

Huffman is married to fellow award-winning actor William H. Macy, and they share teenage daughters Sofia and Georgia.

Last year, 57-year-old Huffman was arrested for fraud charges after paying $15 000 to have her daughter's SAT exam answers corrected back in 2017. She pleaded guilty to the fraud charges in April 2019 and was sentenced to 14 days in jail. She was also fined $30,000, ordered to participate in 250 hours of community service and given a year of supervised release.