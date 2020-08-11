All the clues you may have missed in episode one of The Masked Singer Australia 2020.

Last night the weirdest show of 2019 returned and heck, we've never needed it more.

Somehow, in 2020, watching obscure Australian celebrities sing while in scary costumes is... comforting.

Last night we got to de-mask Echidna who sang George Michael's 'Faith'. Jackie O actually successfully guessed tennis star Mark Philippoussis, and she was almost as excited as Osher when she realised.

Oh. It looks like this show is going to get even more bonkers. Post continues below video.

In an effort to help you keep on top of what the hell you just watched last night, we’ve collated all of the clues you might've missed about who is hiding under the remaining Goldfish/Puppet/Queen/Dragonfly/Frillneck heads.

Goldfish

Strength: Loving.

The Masked Singer Australia 2020 is officially kicked off!



Who's under the mask? #MaskedSingerAU pic.twitter.com/jUUPa5bY2V — The Masked Singer Australia (@maskedsinger_au) August 10, 2020

Goldfish says she "was appreciated for the beauty of what I do" but nobody sees all the hard work that goes on behind-the-scenes.