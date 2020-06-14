It’s been nearly three years since Australia watched Sophie Monk on her 2017 season of The Bachelorette.

The nation had high hopes for the lovable, self-described bogan from the Gold Coast we first met as a part of the girl group Bardot on Popstars way back in 2000.

Aussies loved watching the Hollywood actress search for love on national TV. The 40-year-old’s season gave us so many golden moments, from the great ‘pissing in the pot plant debacle’ to seeing runner up Jarrod Woodgate struggle to walk through sand after being told he didn’t have Monk’s heart.

But when Monk and her series winner Stu Laundy announced their breakup in January 2018, less than four months after The Bachelorette finale aired, we couldn’t help but feel disappointed after being so invested in her reality TV dating journey.

Despite no long-lasting relationship coming from the show, Monk tells The Sydney Morning Herald she has “no regrets” about going on the reality TV show.

“I used to be a bit of a walkover and a people pleaser. The pace of The Bachelorette taught me to be more confident and honest with myself. It also led to lots of other work, like hosting Love Island Australia, which has just been picked up by a big network in the UK,” Monk told the publication.

And, although things did not work out the way she thought they would, the former singer says she has now found someone she wants to be with “forever”.

Talking about her current partner, Joshua Gross, Monk says: “I’d love to have a family one day, but we’re not trying yet. You just never know with the timing.”

The couple met on a plane in 2018, she explains.