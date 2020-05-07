"They heckled me." Dave Hughes on attempting to perform comedy while isolating with his kids.

Like so many other parents across the country, Hughesy is dealing with 'the new normal', which includes homeschooling his kids, and the scene is likely to be very relatable.

"They're on the iPads, in between picking up cats and asking me if we have any origami paper, and me not knowing what the difference between origami paper and normal paper is... That's a typical morning in our household at the moment."

Hughesy is still recording his drive time radio show Hughesy and Ed in the studio, so he's still spending some time outside of his home each day.

He also counts himself as one of the lucky ones within the comedy industry, which has been hit hard due to isolation rules and restrictions on public gatherings.

"There's a lot of comedians, live, stand-up comedians who are wondering when they will next get in front of an audience. It's just one of the industries that's been massively affected," he said.

So, Stan's Australian Lockdown Comedy Festival has been a welcome morale boost for the 20+ comedians involved.

"Absolutely [it has], anything that can help you continue to do your craft is great. For people including me, I'm a bit of a workaholic and probably average three or four live gigs a week over the last 20 years or more, so having none in the last eight weeks or whatever it is, to be able to have a cast, to go 'right, we need to create some comedy inside the house', it's great for the comedians," Hughesy explained.

For his own set, Hughesy recreated moments from his stand up routines: "Like when I'm with my wife, trying to get intimate, and she asks me whether I've put the bins out," he said.

But besides his own set, Hughesy is not across what to expect from others in the festival.

"I'm absolutely in the dark but I'm fascinated to see how it comes up because at least I had an audience for my routine; I know that some people are self-isolating on their own and are doing it to a blank wall, [which could] really turn into performance art really quick.

"The more [the audience] laugh, the funnier you get. So when they're not laughing at all..."

Australian Lockdown Comedy Festival will premiere on Saturday, May 9, at 7pm AEST. There will be a total of four episodes, with new episodes weekly on Stan. You can watch the trailer for the Australian Lockdown Comedy Festival here.

Feature image: Stan.