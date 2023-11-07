The couple behind the success of the Kardashians' biggest businesses.

Shapewear brand SKIMS has rapidly taken over the lingerie market, and while business mogul and reality star Kim Kardashian has (obviously) contributed massively to the brand’s success, it’s actually two lesser-known people who are the brains behind the entire operation.

When you search the term ‘Power Couple’, you’ll see a photo of Emma and Jens Grede, the co-founders and co-owners of SKIMS. Together with Kardashian, they’ve helped take the brand to unprecedented heights.

SKIMS is more valuable than Tom Ford and Patagonia. Despite still being in its infancy, the four-year-old brand is already worth USD$4 billion, and was named one of Time's most influential companies in 2022.

Emma also co-owns Safely with Kris Jenner. Image: Instagram @emmagrede.